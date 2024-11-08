November is also giving readers the highly anticipated sequel to Jamison Shea’s I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast is Me. Following the incident at the Palais Garnier a few months ago, Laure decides to set her ballet shoes aside and put the past behind her. But now Laure is just spiraling. The only thing that gives her any solace is going out, partying, and drowning out her memories and feelings of despair. Then one night when Laure is out drinking, she stumbles across a dead body, and she realizes she won’t be able to just leave the past behind.