What Do Parents Really Think of Libraries and Book Bans?: Survey Results

Book bans show no sign of slowing down, and they’re often defended by claiming “parents’ rights” to restrict access to LGBTQ books, anti-racist materials, and social justice texts. But does the average parent really support bans of books like Arthur’s Birthday, the dictionary, or guides to navigating puberty? To find out, Book Riot partnered with the EveryLibrary Institute to run a series of surveys on parental perceptions of libraries and librarians.

Now, the results of all three surveys, with more than 3,000 participants, are in. The first survey focuses on perceptions of public libraries, the second on perceptions of librarians, and the third on perceptions of school libraries.