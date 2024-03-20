New Documentary on the Untold Story of Black Librarians

The new documentary Are You a Librarian: The Untold Story of Black Librarians aims to show a new, pioneering perspective on Black librarians, and the great influence they’ve wielded, which reached outside of libraries and into moments like the Civil Rights Movement.

Rodney E. Freeman Jr. is the executive producer of the documentary, and a large part of the force propelling the production of the documentary. As a Black librarian, he knows firsthand the vital role Black librarians have played, saying “Being a black librarian means that you have an additional responsibility to make sure that everyone is truly represented in the library.”

The documentary is expected early 2025.

How to Support the New Documentary and Spread the Word

You can donate to the GoFundMe currently running

Tune into the Facebook Live/YouTube Live event on Monday, March 25th at 8:00 pm EST where Rodney E. Freeman Jr. and production team members Adrianna Bennett and Angel Truesdale will be in conversation with EveryLibrary Executive Director John Chrastka.

