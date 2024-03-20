New Documentary on the Untold Story of Black Librarians
The new documentary Are You a Librarian: The Untold Story of Black Librarians aims to show a new, pioneering perspective on Black librarians, and the great influence they’ve wielded, which reached outside of libraries and into moments like the Civil Rights Movement.
Rodney E. Freeman Jr. is the executive producer of the documentary, and a large part of the force propelling the production of the documentary. As a Black librarian, he knows firsthand the vital role Black librarians have played, saying “Being a black librarian means that you have an additional responsibility to make sure that everyone is truly represented in the library.”
The documentary is expected early 2025.
How to Support the New Documentary and Spread the Word
- You can donate to the GoFundMe currently running
- Tune into the Facebook Live/YouTube Live event on Monday, March 25th at 8:00 pm EST where Rodney E. Freeman Jr. and production team members Adrianna Bennett and Angel Truesdale will be in conversation with EveryLibrary Executive Director John Chrastka.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The National Book Foundation Announces Its 5 Under 35 Honorees for 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards
- The Atlantic’s List of The Great American Novels
- Recent Hit Books on Goodreads
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 2024 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced
- The Creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, Has Died
- Reading Rainbow Documentary Trailer Drops