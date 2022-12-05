Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.

They also released a list of the top 60 books that were read towards this year’s goal — that is, the books marked as “Read” by users who were participating in the 2022 Goodreads Challenge. They include buzzy new releases as well as backlist that’s been getting a lot of attention recently (hello, Colleen Hoover).

Here the top ten:

A few things jump out in this top ten. One, of course, is Colleen Hoover’s dominance of the list, which is not a surprise, considering her books have also been at the top of the bestseller lists all year. Relatedly, these are also mostly BookTok favorites, which shows how much BookTok really influences readers. And finally, this top ten is a very white list, which is also not unrelated. While BookTok has a diversity of creators who share books in their own niches and interests, the books that float to the top of the most For You Pages tend to not be very diverse. Fingers crossed that next year this list will be a little more varied — in terms of authors, representation, genre, and more.

Some other notable books in the top 60 include The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han, which was turned into a Netflix show this year; Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, which was one of the buzziest memoirs of 2022; and They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera, a BookTok favorite that got a prequel this year.

