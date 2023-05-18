Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio

The Killers of the Flower Moon trailer was released today. Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated new movie is based on the book by the same name that shows how the Osage Nation — who were the richest people per capita in the world in the ’20s — were slowly killed off. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, who narrates the trailer. The romance of Burkhart and Mollie Kyle (played by Lily Gladstone) helps tell the film’s story of greed, betrayal, and murder.

The movie also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Clemons, and is an Apple Original Film, produced and directed by Martin Scorsese. It runs at 3 hours and 26 minutes, and will be in theaters October 6, 2023, and on Apple TV October 20.

