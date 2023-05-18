Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio
The Killers of the Flower Moon trailer was released today. Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated new movie is based on the book by the same name that shows how the Osage Nation — who were the richest people per capita in the world in the ’20s — were slowly killed off. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, who narrates the trailer. The romance of Burkhart and Mollie Kyle (played by Lily Gladstone) helps tell the film’s story of greed, betrayal, and murder.
The movie also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Clemons, and is an Apple Original Film, produced and directed by Martin Scorsese. It runs at 3 hours and 26 minutes, and will be in theaters October 6, 2023, and on Apple TV October 20.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- PEN America and Penguin Random House Sue School District Over Book Bans
- TikTok Users Report Reading 50% More Because of BookTok
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards!
- PEDRO PÁRAMO Adaptation to Star Black Panther’s Tenoch Huerta
- Social Studies Textbook Publishers Censor Topics to Comply with Florida Law
- Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans