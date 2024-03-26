Jimmy Fallon’s Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick
Jimmy Fallon announced yesterday the return of his book club, the Fallon Book Club. Previously, the book club would announce a short list of options to choose from. This time, though, there are 16 books facing off in a March Madness-style bracket to select the spring read.
The books range across genres, including mysteries, literary fiction, memoirs, young adult contemporary, and more. Voting will be open for three days, and you can vote up to ten times.
The 16 books facing off are:
The Year of the Locust by Terry Hayes
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra
James by Percival Everett
Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Ordinary Human Failings by Megan Nolan
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin
The Hunter by Tana French
The Other Valley by Scott Alexander Howard
The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke
How To Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
You can vote in the bracket at the Fallon Book Club website. You can also click on the “Books” tab to get more information about each book.
