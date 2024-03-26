thumbnail of Jimmy Fallon book club bracket announcement video
News

Jimmy Fallon’s Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Jimmy Fallon announced yesterday the return of his book club, the Fallon Book Club. Previously, the book club would announce a short list of options to choose from. This time, though, there are 16 books facing off in a March Madness-style bracket to select the spring read.

The books range across genres, including mysteries, literary fiction, memoirs, young adult contemporary, and more. Voting will be open for three days, and you can vote up to ten times.

The 16 books facing off are:

James by Percival Everett cover

The Year of the Locust by Terry Hayes

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra

James by Percival Everett

Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Ordinary Human Failings by Megan Nolan

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo

cover of Interesting Facts about Space Emily R. Austin

Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin

The Hunter by Tana French

The Other Valley by Scott Alexander Howard

The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke

How To Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin

You can vote in the bracket at the Fallon Book Club website. You can also click on the “Books” tab to get more information about each book.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream