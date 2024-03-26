Jimmy Fallon’s Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick

Jimmy Fallon announced yesterday the return of his book club, the Fallon Book Club. Previously, the book club would announce a short list of options to choose from. This time, though, there are 16 books facing off in a March Madness-style bracket to select the spring read.

The books range across genres, including mysteries, literary fiction, memoirs, young adult contemporary, and more. Voting will be open for three days, and you can vote up to ten times.