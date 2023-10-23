Hugo, Lodestone, Astounding Award Winners Announced

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Saturday, October 21, this year’s winners of some of the most prestigious science fiction awards were announced at the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, China. Find below some of the winners across a variety of categories.

Hugo Awards

Best Novel: Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

Best Novella: Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire

for Best Novelette “The Space-Time Painter” by Hai Ya (in the April 2022 edition of Galaxy’s Edge)

Best Short Story: “Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills (available in Uncanny November-December 2022)

Best Series: Children of Time Series by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Best Related Work: Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins

Best Graphic Story or Comic: Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book

Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor

Astounding Award for Best New Writer

Travis Baldree (author of Legends & Lattes)

Grab the entire list of finalists and winners here.

