Hugo, Lodestone, Astounding Award Winners Announced
On Saturday, October 21, this year’s winners of some of the most prestigious science fiction awards were announced at the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, China. Find below some of the winners across a variety of categories.
Hugo Awards
Best Novel: Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Best Novella: Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire
for Best Novelette “The Space-Time Painter” by Hai Ya (in the April 2022 edition of Galaxy’s Edge)
Best Short Story: “Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills (available in Uncanny November-December 2022)
Best Series: Children of Time Series by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Best Related Work: Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins
Best Graphic Story or Comic: Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book
Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor
Astounding Award for Best New Writer
Travis Baldree (author of Legends & Lattes)
Grab the entire list of finalists and winners here.
