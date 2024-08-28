Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

How do you pick which book to read next? I don’t know about you, but it’s a problem I run into frequently. I’m a mood reader with an extensive TBR, so there’s never any shortage of books to choose from—especially considering how frequently my fellow Boot Riot writers or bookish friends recommend even more great books for me to read. That often leaves me with an embarrassment of book titles to choose from—and that can be overwhelming. I know it is for me! When there are so many good books to choose from, how do you decide which book to read next?

I’ve learned some tricks over the years, and I’m going to share a few of them with you today. Specifically, we’re going to talk about how to pick which historical fiction book to read next. Whether you’re an avid historical fiction reader or someone interested in getting into the genre, these tricks should help you get started in looking for your next read. I’m going to break down four different ways to select what type of historical fiction book you’d like to read. Even if it doesn’t give you an exact title, these methods can help you narrow down what you’re looking for to make it easier to choose. All that, plus new releases, bookish goods, and a sneak peek into what I’m currently reading, lie ahead!