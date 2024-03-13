Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

For a lot of people, historical fiction and World War II fiction are almost synonymous. That’s not a surprise considering just how popular WWII fiction is as a subgenre. Novels about WWII were probably my own introduction to the historical fiction genre as a kid. I have distinct memories of being shocked by the atrocities of war when reading about WWII in middle school. And while I know some people get tired of the inundation of WWII fiction, there are so many unique and still relatively unknown stories to be told. These stories deserve to be known, and, especially in a time when we’re seeing increasing violence and conflict around the world, it’s so important to reflect on the wars of our past. They may not always keep us from repeating the same mistakes and atrocities, but knowing the past helps us understand the present.

In these ten new WWII historical fiction novels coming out this year, you’ll find a cast of many incredible women (and a few men) fighting for what they believed in. Whether right or wrong, spy or saboteur, these men and women are trying to do what’s right when the world itself seems wrong. Whether you’re a longtime WWII buff looking for new stories to continue your obsession or simply a reader looking to learn about a new side of the war, these new WWII historical fiction novels are the perfect thing for you.