For a smaller, island nation, the history of Ireland is vast and encompasses centuries of religious changes, revolutionary struggles, and a strong history of poetry and prose. Beginning with Celtic polytheism and early interactions with Vikings from Scandinavia, the history of Ireland became a fertile ground for myths and legends that still appear in literature to this day. From there, the Norman Invasion of the 1100s marked the first incursion of what would one day be the British Empire onto the island. This would lead to further English conquest over the next several centuries and eventually English rule — a rule that would give rise to famine, struggle, and, eventually, independence.

It would be impossible to fully capture the history of Ireland (or any country) through a short list of books, but the historical fiction books set in Ireland here will help transport you to major events and back in time to different ages of Irish history. From the earliest exchanges between scattered towns and trading posts up through the late 20th century, these novels capture the sights, sounds, and people of Ireland’s past. Many of these novels have been out for a while, but new and more diverse fiction is appearing constantly in Ireland, a country with a long tradition of acclaimed authors, through initiatives such as Breaking Ground Ireland.