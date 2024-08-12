This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I don’t need to tell you that we’re living in an unprecedented moment of disinformation, misinformation, and conspiracy theories. While lies, spin, and conspiracies have always been a part of media, it’s frightening how quickly they can spread and how big their effects can be now. Elections can be decided based on voting informed by misinformation. Conspiracy theories spread on Facebook helped to drive the January 6th Capitol attack. Disinformation has seeped into every part of our online discourse — hijacked by those who want to steer political conversations by force. In the same way that no one thinks they’re influenced by ads, but they somehow continue to be an almost trillion(!) dollar industry, most people feel confident that they can spot misinformation and disinformation in media — and most people are wrong. I believe you’re an intelligent person; you are reading Book Riot, after all! But we’re all subject to our own biases and cognitive shortcuts, which means we can easily miss mis- and disinformation, especially when it’s tailored to our existing beliefs.