10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books About Books

If there’s one thing I love, it’s books. So books about books are therefore twice as good. (Trust me on this: I once received a math award in the seventh grade.) Not only that, you can find books about books in just about any genre, from cozy fantasy to mysteries. Historical fiction books about books is such a popular subgenre, in fact, that I could probably fill a hundred lists — or at least a list of one hundred books — on the subject. Instead, I’m going to highlight ten that are particular standouts. But my point is, if you love books about books, there’s really no limit to the amount of stories you can find.

These historical fiction books about books span the ages, from seventeenth-century London to mid-twentieth-century Tehran. There are WWI and WWII books for the World War obsessed as well as books set in libraries, book clubs, and book binderies. Follow authors, librarians, or dictionary definition writers as their love of the written word leads them toward incredible journeys. Whatever your interests, whatever your taste, you can find a historical fiction book about books that is perfect for you among these titles.