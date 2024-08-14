Code Breaking Historical Fiction

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Secret codes, hidden messages, and cryptic clues—these are nothing to a code breaker worth their salt. Code breakers, also known as cryptanalysts, use a fascinating blend of mathematics, analysis, translation, and intuition to decipher codes. Code breaking has been integral to many war efforts and is perhaps most well-known for the role it played in WWII. According to the University of Cambridge’s NRICH Project (which aims to enrich math experiences for all learners), the breaking of the Enigma code in WWII, which enabled the British to read encrypted German messages, may have shortened the war by two years. If that doesn’t prove just how incredible and important code breaking is, I don’t know what will. Code breaking isn’t just for wartime, either. Individuals throughout history have used codes to encrypt their diaries and personal correspondence to keep them private. Modern cryptanalysts have been able to decrypt ciphers used in letters by Mary Queen of Scots, and even famous author Beatrix Potter used a code of her own invention to keep her diaries safe from prying eyes. If you want to find books where you can learn even more about the history of code breaking, particularly that of WWI and WWII, keep reading.