3 on a YA Theme: YA Books About the Titanic

I’ve been fascinated by the Titanic since I was young and the movie Titanic was all anyone could talk about (shoutout to my parents who let me watch it at a young age despite the nudity!). As I got older, my interests in the ship grew beyond Jack and Rose’s tragic love story to encompass the ship, the people aboard, and the disastrous events that April night. With so many people aboard, there are so many different stories and angles to tell about the sinking of the ship, and in YA we’ve been lucky enough to see a few new exciting books that tell the perspectives of those who aren’t often highlighted throughout history. Here are some three interesting (and one very fictional) takes on the Titanic!

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee Valora Luck is desperate to board the Titanic for a few reasons: Her estranged brother is aboard, and she is desperate to reunite with him. Also aboard is a famous circus owner who just might be her ticket to a better life in America. But when she’s turned away at the docks, Valora has to make her own luck and she becomes a stowaway…which might not be so bad, until one fateful night throws all of her plans out the window and survival is all that matters.

Fateful by Claudia Gray Tess is a maid who dreams of a better life, and when the family she serves decides to head to America aboard the Titanic with her in tow, she sees her future opening up. She plans to strike out on her own as soon as they arrive, but she doesn’t expect to meet and fall for Alec, a wealthy first class passenger with a tragic past of his own. And when that past catches up with him, the both of them find themselves in grave danger before the Titanic even strikes the iceberg.

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar (December 13, 2022) Josefa, Emilie, Hinnah, and Violet are four very different young women aboard the Titanic, but they’re united by a common goal: Stealing a jewel encrusted book that could solve all of their problems. But pulling off a high stakes heist aboard a ship, where there’s nowhere to run, is harder than it looks. And when the unthinkable happens, it’s not just getting away with the theft that matters, but getting away with their lives. I can’t wait to read this heist thriller!

