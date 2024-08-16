The Best Historical Fiction Set in Nigeria
Historical fiction set in Nigeria features a wide array of possibilities, showing as it does a varied scope of periods and cultures. After all, the country we call Nigeria has boasted a lot of indigenous pre-colonial states since the second millennium BCE. It also houses over 250 different cultures, including Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and more. With this in mind, it’s hardly a surprise that Nigerian historical fiction is thriving, especially because the country is the most populated in Africa and one of the most populated in the world.
The Nigerian Civil War, which took place between July 6, 1967, and January 15, 1970, is one of the most covered periods in Nigerian historical fiction. However, the books highlighted in this post reach back to pre-colonial times as well. Indeed, you’ll get a sense of a lot of Nigerian history by making your way through these novels (plus one play). But it’s not just history you’re getting here. You’ll find human nature, love, grief, fun—the whole array of human emotions.
This roundup includes both classics and newer books, so there is something for everyone. Sit down, grab a mug of your preferred beverage, and dive into historical fiction set in Nigeria.
Things Fall Apart (The African Trilogy #1) by Chinua Achebe
Set in pre-colonial times in Igboland, the book is about Okonkwo. It follows his life as well as chronicles life in Igbo society, and it tracks the effects of European colonialism on him and the community.
Rose and the Burma Sky by Rosanna Amaka
Set in World War II, the novel is centered on Obi, a young man who becomes part of the Burma Campaign. A love story as well as a war chronicle, the novel tackles the range of a young man’s emotional landscape.
The Bead Collector by Sefi Atta
Set in Lagos in 1976, Atta’s novel explores the friendship between Remi, a Nigerian woman, and Frances, an American. Remi’s husband suspects Frances of being a CIA informant, but Remi has her doubts. That is until she remembers a particular conversation that makes her reconsider everything.
Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu
This book hooked me as soon as I read this question in the blurb: “In a world that always says no to women, what must two young girls sacrifice to get what is theirs?” What, indeed. Treasure’s obligation to a spirit and Ozoemena’s protective duties push against each other in this (no pun intended) dazzling novel.
The Gods Are Not to Blame by Ola Rotimi
First written as a play, this novel is an adaptation of Oedipus Rex set in the Yoruba kingdom. Can Odewale escape Oedipus’s fate?
The Joys of Motherhood by Buchi Emecheta
In a world where women are defined by their roles as mothers and wives, what can a woman unable to have children offer? This is the question Nnu Ego is forced to ponder. Only, when she eventually has children, she must contend with the fact that the joys of motherhood aren’t so joyful to her.
Sozaboy: A Novel in Rotten English by Ken Saro-Wiwa
Another Civil War novel, this book follows Mene, whose impression of war is marked by his naiveté. Once he joins the efforts, he quickly finds all his heroic preconceptions are nothing like the reality of war.
Death and the King’s Horseman by Wole Soyinka
In this play, the king has just died. By tradition, his chief horseman, Elesin Oba, is expected to die by suicide. But Simon Pilking, the colonial district officer, intervenes. So what happens when Elesin’s son returns home?
