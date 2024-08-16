Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

Historical fiction set in Nigeria features a wide array of possibilities, showing as it does a varied scope of periods and cultures. After all, the country we call Nigeria has boasted a lot of indigenous pre-colonial states since the second millennium BCE. It also houses over 250 different cultures, including Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and more. With this in mind, it’s hardly a surprise that Nigerian historical fiction is thriving, especially because the country is the most populated in Africa and one of the most populated in the world.

The Nigerian Civil War, which took place between July 6, 1967, and January 15, 1970, is one of the most covered periods in Nigerian historical fiction. However, the books highlighted in this post reach back to pre-colonial times as well. Indeed, you’ll get a sense of a lot of Nigerian history by making your way through these novels (plus one play). But it’s not just history you’re getting here. You’ll find human nature, love, grief, fun—the whole array of human emotions.