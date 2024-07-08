Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

The third season of Bridgerton may be over but the world of historical romance keeps on giving. Many fans of the show have probably already done the obvious and read the books the series is based on, starting with The Duke and I (the subject of the first season). But much of what makes the show so special is in the casting. Bridgerton the show features a much more diverse array of characters than the books. Fortunately, historical romance novels offer a similarly diverse selection to choose from. These ten historical romance novels like Bridgerton deliver many of the best aspects of the books and show while also introducing new characters and storylines.

Regency romance is a popular subset of historical romance, but for the purposes of this list, I’m including a slightly more expansive range of time. Some great diverse romances like The Davenports push all the way into the twentieth century, but these historical romances stay a little closer to home, spanning only from the Regency to Victorian periods. If you’re picky about your period romance, though, I have carefully labeled which books fall into which era. With all that said, let’s dive into some incredible diverse historical romance books all your Bridgerton fans are sure to love.