The third season of Bridgerton may be over but the world of historical romance keeps on giving. Many fans of the show have probably already done the obvious and read the books the series is based on, starting with The Duke and I (the subject of the first season). But much of what makes the show so special is in the casting. Bridgerton the show features a much more diverse array of characters than the books. Fortunately, historical romance novels offer a similarly diverse selection to choose from. These ten historical romance novels like Bridgerton deliver many of the best aspects of the books and show while also introducing new characters and storylines.
Regency romance is a popular subset of historical romance, but for the purposes of this list, I’m including a slightly more expansive range of time. Some great diverse romances like The Davenports push all the way into the twentieth century, but these historical romances stay a little closer to home, spanning only from the Regency to Victorian periods. If you’re picky about your period romance, though, I have carefully labeled which books fall into which era. With all that said, let’s dive into some incredible diverse historical romance books all your Bridgerton fans are sure to love.
Georgian / Regency
Aphrodite and the Duke by J.J. McAvoy
After the man she loved abandoned her to marry another, Aphrodite Du Bell has steered clear of London. She has no interest in seeing Evander Eagleman, the man who spurned her, or being the talk of the town. When her mother summons her back to help with her sister’s debut, Aphrodite finds she can’t refuse—no matter how much she wants to. And the recently widowed Evander sees an opportunity to win back his first love. But the reason he rejected her in the first place soon comes back to haunt them, threatening their future and maybe even their lives.
A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin
Shackled with her father’s massive debts, Kitty Talbot needs a husband and a fortune—not necessarily in that order. What Kitty lacks in charm and gentility, she makes up for in sheer single-mindedness when it comes to getting what she wants. And what she wants is a wealthy husband. Enter Lord Radcliffe, who sees Kitty for the fortune-hunter she is and vows to stop her. But soon their verbal sparring takes on a different tone. Could Kitty and Radcliffe actually be a perfect match despite all their differences?
A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
Viola Carroll didn’t so much fake her death at Waterloo as lean into the rumors after being gravely injured. It gave her the chance to finally live life as her true self. Her only regret is the pain it must have caused her closest friend, Justin de Vere, the Duke of Gracewood. She’s avoided him for years out of fear he might recognize her. But when they’re forced back together again, Viola is horrified to discover the Duke has never recovered from his friend’s supposed death. He is not the man she remembers. As she tries to coax him back out of his shell, the two form a new bond. But Gracewood doesn’t recognize her yet—and Viola fears he might not be able to forgive the deception if he ever does.
A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley
After losing her son, her husband, her fortune, and her freedom following her late husband’s death, Patience Jordan will do anything to be reunited with her son—even becoming his nanny. She’ll have to tread carefully around her employer and her son’s new guardian, Busick Strathmore, Duke of Repington, or else risk being discovered. But the Duke’s strict nature hides a passionate nature and good heart. He’s determined to do right by his dead cousin and new ward. But does that include falling for his widow?
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower by Erica Ridley
Thomasina Wynchester is a master of disguise, donning a dress or breeches with equal ease. Solving her newest case is all that matters. But when Tommy’s newest client turns out to be Miss Philippa York, the very society lady she’s smitten with, keeping her mind on the job becomes a bit more difficult. Philippa has no interest in love, though. She only wants to decode the secrets of a lost manuscript to unmask a villain. But she didn’t expect to find a woman on the case. Could it be that Phillippa’s just never found the right person to make her reluctant heart skip a beat?
A Gamble at Sunset by Vanessa Riley
When reporters catch Georgina Wilcox in a passionate embrace with Lord Mark Sebastian, it soon becomes the talk of the ton. Determined to keep the scandal from ruining Georgina’s reputation, Sebastian comes up with a scheme to make their relationship seem respectable. A fake courtship and a series of voice lessons between two musicians should make that first kiss seem somewhat less untoward. But will the growing attraction between them be able to survive the town gossip?
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles
Blackmail doesn’t usually lead to a healthy relationship, but when the new baronet of Romney Marsh testifies against Joss Doomsday’s sister for a hanging offense, his only option is to use their previous relationship against him. Gareth has no intention of kowtowing to scoundrels who make the marsh their home, but Joss leaves him with little choice. Neither is entirely thrilled with the circumstances of their reunion, but does that mean it’s doomed from the start? Or can love blossom even in the bleakest circumstances?
Victorian
A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera
Luz Alana Heith-Benzan has come to Paris for one reason and one reason only: to expand her family’s rum business after her father’s untimely death. But no one seems willing to do business with a woman, much less a woman of color. So why is the Earl of Darnick so determined to help her? Evan Sinclair knows immediately he wants Luz Alana in his life, but how can he convince a woman with only business on her mind to give love a chance? A marriage of convenience might provide them both the security and escape they’re looking for, but will a loveless marriage really be enough? Especially when one of them has already fallen in love?
Ana María and the Fox by Linda de la Rosa
When Ana María is sent to London alongside her sisters to escape the French occupation of Mexico, she experiences her first taste of freedom. Away from the eyes of her domineering father and the dangers in Mexico, she can enjoy balls and society. The standoffish Gideon Fox, a member of parliament working to abolish the slave trade for good, has far more important things to do than pay attention to pretty women. But he can’t keep his eyes off Ana María. When the sisters’ past comes back to threaten them, Gideon proposes a marriage arrangement. It could save their lives, and maybe even offer them a chance at love.
The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan
Chloe Fong has no time or interest in nonsense. So when she saw that her childhood sweetheart didn’t have his life together, she told him to talk to her again when he could be serious. That was three years ago. Jeremy Wentworth, Duke of Lansing, has been trying to do exactly that. But being serious is just not in his nature. Loving Chloe is, though. Now, he’s back and determined to show her that he can be there for her while still being himself, and while he’s at it, somehow explain why he never once mentioned he’s a duke in all the time he’s known her.
