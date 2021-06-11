Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?

Ready to read some historical romantic fiction that goes beyond Bridgerton? If you answered yes, this historical romance quiz is for you. Regency romance continues to dominate the historical romance world. From Jane Austen onwards, readers can't get enough of them. And I get it. I love balls, beautiful gowns, the gossipy ton, and elaborate tea parties as much as anyone. I read all eight Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn last winter. And I may have already watched Bridgerton two…okay, three…times. There are many amazing love stories set against the British Regency period. But there are also so many other fascinating historical back drops for romance.

While Regency romances are wonderful, moving to other time periods and places increases the diversity of storytelling and authors. People have fallen in love in every time and place throughout human history. And a love story set among battling families in the Tang Dynasty in China or between two Union spies in the American Civil War provide story elements that aren't possible to explore in the Regency setting. And these are just two of the many exciting options!

Historical romantic fiction has so much to teach readers, both about the time periods the stories are set in and the time periods they are written in. That is what is so fascinating about historical fiction, the mix of both viewpoints coming together. You can swoon over the romantic plot, while immersing yourself in the historical details and world building of the story. If you are ready for a non-Regency novel to read, this historical romance quiz is perfect for deciding where to start. Answer the following ten questions about your reading and romance preferences, and the quiz will recommend a unique historical romance.

Hope you enjoyed this historical romance quiz and that you love reading your recommendation! For more ideas here is a list of 100 Must-Read Historical Romances, 50 of the Best Historical Fiction Books, and 24 Unusual Historical Romances. All of these lists are amazing. But, fair warning, your TBR list may very well explode after reading them.