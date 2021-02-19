This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Ready for a Bridgerton sibling quiz? There are eight of them, so you have a lot of possible outcomes. Are you independent and rebellious like Eloise? Artistic and romantic like Benedict? Loyal and caring like Colin? There’s even Gregory, Francesca, and Hyacinth who we didn’t learn a lot about in the Netflix Series…but that have their own fascinating personalities and swoonworthy love stories.

The Netflix series based on the romance novel series by Julia Quinn was watched by over 82 million households in just the first month. This made it Netflix’s most watched series of all time. The show has also lead to the books becoming bestsellers for the first time, almost 20 years after The Duke and I was first published. I have no quibbles calling the bodice-ripping regency romance a hit! Perhaps even a pop culture phenomenon! Especially when you consider how Hollywood has ignored romance novels as source material for decades.

I too hopped on the trend of reading Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, but working my way through all eight books in the original series. Each book presents a happily ever after for an alphabetically named sibling of the ton. Season one of the series mostly gave us information about Daphne, Anthony, and the other older siblings. But the books show how the younger Bridgerton siblings have stories just as exciting as their older brothers and sisters.

I used the knowledge gleaned from reading the series to create this Bridgerton quiz. First, you answer the following 12 questions about your opinions on Bridgerton, historical romances, story tropes, and more. Then the quiz will tell you which sibling from the series you are most like. So lace up your (metaphorical) corsets and get ready to find out which Bridgerton sibling you are!

