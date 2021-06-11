In his Book of Hours, the German modernist poet Rainer Maria Rilke details his spiritual experiences while visiting Russia in the early 20th century. For Rilke, the concept of God was one of interdependency. Thus, in the Book of Hours, the poet paints a relationship with the divine that is reciprocal and, like Hafiz above, deeply romantic. In other words, for Rilke, God needs him just as much as he needs God. For example, in "I Have Many Brothers in the South," the poet writes that "in the chasm of myself-- / it seems / my God is dark / and like a web: / a hundred roots / silently drinking." Throughout this volume, Barrows and Macy do excellent work bringing out Rilke's intense lyricism in translation. This one is gold.