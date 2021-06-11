Here’s a historical mystery series that delves into lesser known history as an added bonus and with an added bonus on that bonus of a little romantic subplot. It’s the late 1800s in Bombay. while recovering in a military hospital, Captain Jim Agnihotri hears of a case about two women who “fell” from a clock tower. And as any good mystery novel does, he puts on his detective hat and tries to get to the bottom of what happened. Sherlock fans get a great mystery with a lead who loves Sherlock, history fans get to learn about India under British rule and the Parsee community, and romance fans get a bit of a “forbidden” romance subplot as Captain Jim falls in love but is warned by the woman’s family that he isn’t allowed to be with her because of their culture.

(TW case believed suicide at first / mentions domestic abuse, no detail / child marriages, slavery / child death)