This one might be slightly cheating to put on this list because it's not out yet — I got my hot little hands on an ARC. This is an epic fantasy where a colonized nation (which has its own problems, don't get me wrong) wants its independence, a princess plots the downfall of her a-hole of a brother who happens to be emperor, and a magical plague stalks the empire. Oh and that princess I mentioned? Sapphic romance with lots and lots of longing with Priya, a former priestess. I also have to direct you to Tasha's other two books, Empire of Sand and Realm of Ash, which have great romances in them too, though less obviously queer. (The complications of writing bi romance, sometimes.) Empire of Sand is the book that taught me to love disaster heteros, and I heartily recommend it.