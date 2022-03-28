Organize Against Censorship and for Strong Schools with H.E.A.L. Together

The event discusses how the increase in book bans and challenges, as well as opposition to “Critical Race Theory,” is a tactic meant to stoke culture wars for political gain. The guests will address how schools can prevent censorship and continue to educate students in a way that sets the foundation for a multiracial democracy.

The event takes place over Zoom at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST, and you can register now.

