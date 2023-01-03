It’s January, which means it’s out with the Best Books of 2022 lists and in with the Most Anticipated Books of 2023 lists! Goodreads has gathered up the new releases already getting the most buzz in a variety of genres, including horror. They note that horror has increased in popularity in recent years, and that there has been a big influx of talented new authors in this genre, including more Indigenous authors, like Stephen Graham Jones, Jessica Johns, and Nick Medina.

Here are just a few of the most anticipated horror books out in 2023. Click the links for the descriptions as well as the publication dates.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

See all 39 titles at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.