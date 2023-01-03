a collage of the covers of the horror novels listed
The Most Anticipated Horror Novels of 2023, According to Goodreads

It’s January, which means it’s out with the Best Books of 2022 lists and in with the Most Anticipated Books of 2023 lists! Goodreads has gathered up the new releases already getting the most buzz in a variety of genres, including horror. They note that horror has increased in popularity in recent years, and that there has been a big influx of talented new authors in this genre, including more Indigenous authors, like Stephen Graham Jones, Jessica Johns, and Nick Medina.

Here are just a few of the most anticipated horror books out in 2023. Click the links for the descriptions as well as the publication dates.

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix - book cover

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

All Hallows by Christopher Golden

The Nightmare Man by J.H. Markert

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

Don’t Fear the Reaper (The Lake Witch Trilogy #2) by Stephen Graham Jones

The Spite House by Johnny Compton

Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder

Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina

she is a haunting book cover

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

