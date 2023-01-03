The Most Anticipated Horror Novels of 2023, According to Goodreads
It’s January, which means it’s out with the Best Books of 2022 lists and in with the Most Anticipated Books of 2023 lists! Goodreads has gathered up the new releases already getting the most buzz in a variety of genres, including horror. They note that horror has increased in popularity in recent years, and that there has been a big influx of talented new authors in this genre, including more Indigenous authors, like Stephen Graham Jones, Jessica Johns, and Nick Medina.
Here are just a few of the most anticipated horror books out in 2023. Click the links for the descriptions as well as the publication dates.
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
All Hallows by Christopher Golden
The Nightmare Man by J.H. Markert
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez
The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
Don’t Fear the Reaper (The Lake Witch Trilogy #2) by Stephen Graham Jones
The Spite House by Johnny Compton
Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder
Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown
Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt
See all 39 titles at Goodreads.
