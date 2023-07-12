Get Free Shipping at Bookshop.org Today!

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

In response to Amazon Prime Days, Bookshop.org is offering free shipping July 11th and 12th on all orders! Buying books through Bookshop.org helps support independent bookstores.

Orders of $100 or more also get a free Bookshop.org tote bag: their first piece of merch. Their front page has a countdown of the remaining time left in the sale: just shy of 12 hours to go!