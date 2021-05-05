Quiz: What Classic Middle Grade Character Are You?

Millions of books at the best prices. Shop Kids books @ ThriftBooks.com. With millions of titles, ThriftBooks has an endless selection of children’s books at the best prices to fill your child’s imagination.... and their library. From childhood classics to new undiscovered worlds of adventures, there is something for everyone and every budget. And with the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, every purchase gets you a step closer to your next free book. Shop ThriftBooks.com today to unleash the pure imagination a world of children’s books has to offer. ThriftBooks.com. Read more. Spend less.

The classic middle grade novels we read when we were children are stories that will stick with us for the rest of our lives. Who among us will ever forget how hard they cried at the end of Charlotte’s Web? Or how much they wished they could escape to their own magical world like Leslie and Jesse in Bridge to Terabithia?

These classic middle grade books are important to us not only because we were drawn in by the stories. No, more importantly, we related to the characters. When we read these unforgettable novels, it all felt so real. We experienced the emotions these characters were going through. And when they went on adventures, it was as if we were going on those adventures with them. We saw something of ourselves in each and every one of these characters.

And yet, while the characters in these middle grade novels were all relatable in one way or another, naturally some of them are going to be more like us than others. If you spent your childhood wondering if you were more like Cassie from Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry or Jonas from The Giver, here’s your chance to find out.

Take this quiz, and discover once and for all what classic middle grade character you’re most like. Your results could reveal parts of your personality you didn’t even realize were within you.

And there you have it, quiz fans! You can finally stop wondering. That’s what classic middle grade character you are.

Need more middle grade quizzes? Find out What Middle Grade Graphic Novel You Should Read Next, or Get in Touch With Your Middle School Self to Get a Book Recommendation!