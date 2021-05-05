Great Early Chapter Books For Your Emerging Reader!

Millions of books at the best prices. Shop Kids books @ ThriftBooks.com. With millions of titles, ThriftBooks has an endless selection of children’s books at the best prices to fill your child’s imagination.... and their library. From childhood classics to new undiscovered worlds of adventures, there is something for everyone and every budget. And with the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, every purchase gets you a step closer to your next free book. Shop ThriftBooks.com today to unleash the pure imagination a world of children’s books has to offer. ThriftBooks.com. Read more. Spend less.

One of the most magical times in parenthood, especially for a book nerd mum or dad, is watching our children learn to read – first to sound out letters and syllables, then words, and then whole sentences. And before you know it, they too can know the joy of being transported beyond their bedroom and to all kinds of magical worlds: worlds with unicorns and princesses and talking animals, or worlds more like our own but filled with fun, interesting characters who can start to feel like friends. Early chapter books or reader series are especially great for this age group, retuning to familiar people and places over and over again, whether they still enjoy being read to or hiding under the covers with the flashlight and a paperback.

Somehow I’ve lucked out and have an 8yo who thinks secretly reading under the covers past her bedtime is an act of rebellion, and it hasn’t yet occurred to her that her flashlights never seem to run out of batteries. — Robert McNees (@mcnees) August 13, 2020

There are so many great series to choose from. Here are some of our favourites at East City Bookshop in Washington, D.C., where I work.

Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall When Ivy’s mum suggests to her that she might want to be friends with Bean, who lives in their street, Ivy turns her nose up. Bean is boring! But Ivy’s sister is even more boring, and she soon needs an ally – and she and Bean become friends after all, and go on to have adventures together. Great for kids who: sometimes struggle with being the younger sibling, and love Ramona the Pest!

Jada Jones by Kelly Starling Lyons and Vanessa Brantley-Newton The Jada Jones series is populated with girls of colour who love science. Jada works through issues faced by many 4th graders, like when someone they’re close to moves and they have to renegotiate a friendship group, or figuring out how to host a great sleepover. She runs for class representative and learns to dance even though it’s not her thing. There are a lot of positive life lessons here. Here’s what Kirkus said about the first book: “Fast-paced, with supersimple vocabulary and a smattering of earth science to spark interest in young rock collectors everywhere.” Great for kids who: love learning and are figuring out friendship

Jasmine Toguchi Mochi Queen by Debbi Michiko Florence and Elizabet Vukovic Another series that’s great for fans of Romana the Pest is Jasmine Toguchi. Each book focusses on a different element of Japanese culture and building a story around that. It’s a great way to connect with generations past for Japanese American children, and a fun way to learn about others for those with a different background, fostering understanding between ethnicities and cultures in a fun way. Great for kids who: want to learn more about Japanese culture, and want to be the special sibling for once!

The Princess in Black by Shannon Hale & Dean Hale and LeUyen Pham Why choose between princesses and superheroes when you can have both in one book? The Princess in Black has been a favourite for years, for kids as well their parents, who enjoy the sassy humour. Great for kids who: love fun, cartoony illustrations, secret identities, and fighting monsters!

The Questioneers by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts If your child has grown up reading STEAM-based picture books Rosie Revere, Engineer, Iggy Peck, Architect, Sofia Valdez, Future Prez, and books about the rest of the Questioneers gang, they’ll love digging deeper into their adventures with all of the Questioneers early chapter books. Great for kids who: love to ask questions to understand the world better.