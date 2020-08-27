Quiz: What Middle Grade Graphic Novel Should You Read Next?

There’s something magical about a middle grade graphic novel. The stories are always bursting with bright ideas and images, so it only makes sense to put the words alongside gorgeous illustrations. They’re also a great format for reluctant readers: The pages fly by! The art is enticing! The stories are digestible!

So of course we made a quiz to help you pick a newish middle grade graphic novel to read next. We’ve got a little bit of fantasy, a little bit of reality, and lots of big adventures, ambition, and friendship.

After the quiz, be sure to check out the rest of the books included, in case you find even more great middle grade graphic novels to put on your ever-growing to-read list!

When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed

Stargazing by Jen Wang

The Okay Witch by Emma Steinkellner

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

This Was Our Pact by Ryan Andrews

New Kid by Jerry Craft

