Middle Grade Books About Music, Bands and Musicals

Nimra didn’t expect middle school to be this hard. Lots of things confuse her, and her best friend is avoiding her. In a daring plan to fit in and win back her friend, she joins a boy band at her school.

But what started out as a simple plan evolves into something more as Nimra falls in love with music and the band. Her bandmates respect her faith and look out for her. But keeping it a secret from her parents might not last for long, as Nimra has to decide for herself what really matters to her.