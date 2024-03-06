10 of the Best Bookish Gifts for Gardeners
Why do we need bookish gifts for gardeners? If you live in the northern hemisphere, you know we’re getting desperate for a little breath of spring. Winter’s long, cold nights might be good for cuddling up with a book, but nothing beats the moment when you can take your current read outside. Whether your reader is someone who wants to gaze at the garden or get their hands dirty, these little gifts match the magic of reading with the magic of nature. Florals, succulents, potted plants, and outdoor spreads — plenty of creators have woven these themes with bookish goods to delight garden lovers and readers alike.
The gifts below range from quirky and fun to solemnly lovely. There is a good sprinkling of representation for the grower’s classic, The Secret Garden, but some silly, modern pops of bookish garden goodness as well. While I’ve tried to pull together the items that stuck out most to me, a simple Etsy search can lead you down a wonderful rabbit hole of options. I didn’t have room for all the pretty books-and-floral-themed T-shirts I came across. As a person of size, I’m always hunting for keyrings and enamel pins that match my current fixation. (They always fit.) What I’m trying to say is there is so much more where this came from. Start below!
This gorgeous print is the perfect gift for anyone at the intersection of books and gardens. You can see it framed in a library or near a reading chair overlooking the yard. $33
There are lovely flowers and pretty fonts paired with bright colors in this art poster, which boasts a wise and timeless quote from Cicero. $25
A piece of art in and of itself, this Secret Garden book-shaped vase is striking, with vibrant florals on a dark background. $38
Continuing on the Secret Garden theme, this candle is named after the home of the most famous literary garden. Misselthwaite Manor smells like fresh flowers in a mossy garden and will delight any bookish garden lover. $24
I am unable to handle how adorable this planter is. The joy of reading, the fresh succulent poking through, and the simple shape are all delightful. $16
All readers can relate to this plea, and all garden lovers can appreciate a pretty bouquet. Both decorate this lovely little planter, complimented by bright white paint and light wood. $17
I’m truly incapable of browsing Etsy without gathering some sticker ideas. This simple, holographic design matches books and flowers, perfect for decorating a notebook or water bottle. $4+
Another sticker, this one with a muted palette and meaningful quote. Your bookish garden lover can surely appreciate the message of growth in the mind and growth in the dirt. $7
I love the juxtaposition of a mild garden flag and a bold skeleton proclaiming, “Go away!” Let your bookish gardener fly this flag and have their freedom. $25+
Do you live somewhere where the gardening season is interrupted by winter? Bring the magic indoors with this plush blanket decorated with plants and books. $25+
Hopefully, you’ve found something in this list of bookish gifts for gardeners that you see yourself buying, whether to delight someone else or treat yourself! Looking for more bookish gifts? This list of bookish gifts for tea drinkers will certainly have some overlap with the gardening crowd. Happy shopping, and happy reading!