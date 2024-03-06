judt one more chapter succulent
Book Fetish

10 of the Best Bookish Gifts for Gardeners

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ashlie Swicker

Contributor

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

View All posts by Ashlie Swicker

Why do we need bookish gifts for gardeners? If you live in the northern hemisphere, you know we’re getting desperate for a little breath of spring. Winter’s long, cold nights might be good for cuddling up with a book, but nothing beats the moment when you can take your current read outside. Whether your reader is someone who wants to gaze at the garden or get their hands dirty, these little gifts match the magic of reading with the magic of nature. Florals, succulents, potted plants, and outdoor spreads — plenty of creators have woven these themes with bookish goods to delight garden lovers and readers alike.

The gifts below range from quirky and fun to solemnly lovely. There is a good sprinkling of representation for the grower’s classic, The Secret Garden, but some silly, modern pops of bookish garden goodness as well. While I’ve tried to pull together the items that stuck out most to me, a simple Etsy search can lead you down a wonderful rabbit hole of options. I didn’t have room for all the pretty books-and-floral-themed T-shirts I came across. As a person of size, I’m always hunting for keyrings and enamel pins that match my current fixation. (They always fit.) What I’m trying to say is there is so much more where this came from. Start below!

black and white lino print of a person sitting in a lush garden reading a book

This gorgeous print is the perfect gift for anyone at the intersection of books and gardens. You can see it framed in a library or near a reading chair overlooking the yard. $33

a large open book with the quote ":if you have a garden and a library, you have everytying you need" surrounded by flowers in bright pinks and greens

There are lovely flowers and pretty fonts paired with bright colors in this art poster, which boasts a wise and timeless quote from Cicero. $25

a book shaped vase with the cover of The Secret Garden in dark blue with bright flowers

A piece of art in and of itself, this Secret Garden book-shaped vase is striking, with vibrant florals on a dark background. $38

amber glass candle with a black and white label that reads "misselthwaite manor"

Continuing on the Secret Garden theme, this candle is named after the home of the most famous literary garden. Misselthwaite Manor smells like fresh flowers in a mossy garden and will delight any bookish garden lover. $24

a beige round planter with a tiny face a body holding an open book with a succulent peeking out of the top

I am unable to handle how adorable this planter is. The joy of reading, the fresh succulent poking through, and the simple shape are all delightful. $16

a white ceramic planter with the words "just one more chapter" and an open book with flowers growing out of the pages

All readers can relate to this plea, and all garden lovers can appreciate a pretty bouquet. Both decorate this lovely little planter, complimented by bright white paint and light wood. $17

small holographic sticker in the shape of an open book with flowers growing out the pages

I’m truly incapable of browsing Etsy without gathering some sticker ideas. This simple, holographic design matches books and flowers, perfect for decorating a notebook or water bottle. $4+

white sticker in the shape of a closed book with flowers and the words "reading grows the garden of the mind"

Another sticker, this one with a muted palette and meaningful quote. Your bookish garden lover can surely appreciate the message of growth in the mind and growth in the dirt. $7

small black garden flag with the words "go away I'm reading" and a skeleton reading surrounded by flowers

I love the juxtaposition of a mild garden flag and a bold skeleton proclaiming, “Go away!” Let your bookish gardener fly this flag and have their freedom. $25+

white plush throw with large images of potted plants and stacks of books

Do you live somewhere where the gardening season is interrupted by winter? Bring the magic indoors with this plush blanket decorated with plants and books. $25+

Hopefully, you’ve found something in this list of bookish gifts for gardeners that you see yourself buying, whether to delight someone else or treat yourself! Looking for more bookish gifts? This list of bookish gifts for tea drinkers will certainly have some overlap with the gardening crowd. Happy shopping, and happy reading!