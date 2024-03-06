10 of the Best Bookish Gifts for Gardeners

The gifts below range from quirky and fun to solemnly lovely. There is a good sprinkling of representation for the grower’s classic, The Secret Garden, but some silly, modern pops of bookish garden goodness as well. While I’ve tried to pull together the items that stuck out most to me, a simple Etsy search can lead you down a wonderful rabbit hole of options. I didn’t have room for all the pretty books-and-floral-themed T-shirts I came across. As a person of size, I’m always hunting for keyrings and enamel pins that match my current fixation. (They always fit.) What I’m trying to say is there is so much more where this came from. Start below!

This gorgeous print is the perfect gift for anyone at the intersection of books and gardens. You can see it framed in a library or near a reading chair overlooking the yard. $33