Bookish Gifts for Lovers of Fantasy Maps

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

What’s better than diving into a new fantasy novel with a brilliantly crafted world? Opening that novel to find that the written world-building is accompanied by a map, of course. Fantasy readers can (and have) spent hours tracing the detailed maps authors include of a book’s setting, for children mapping out the wilds of Narnia to adults voyaging through the realms of Middle Earth. For many readers, these maps are an enjoyable and crucial part of the reading experience and just as much a part of the fantasy genre as magic or quests. Ranging from maps that draw on realistic reimaginings of earthly locations to completely out-of-this-world settings, these illustrations help readers place themselves within the world of a fantasy story.

Maps in books also cement the beauty of books as physical objects. In a time of digital media, the ability to begin a (reading) journey by looking over a paper map is yet another way for readers to become fully immersed in a story. Below, you’ll find gifts that build on this love of maps and give the readers in your life (or yourself) the chance to treasure fantasy maps beyond the page.