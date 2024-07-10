13 Gifts For Audiobook Lovers Worth “One For You, One For Me” Shopping

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Audiobooks are a perfect example of how accessibility benefits everyone. And people sure have been listening to audiobooks lately, creating a constant yearly growth for the industry: In 2023 there was a 9% growth, which meant a revenue of $2 billion. Yeah, not millions, but billions. The demand is there and growing, so industries and businesses are recognizing how great audiobooks are (or that there is a lot of money to be made). Spotify added them to its Premium membership and created a new subscription tier with 15 free listening hours; Reese Witherspoon partnered her monthly book club with Apple Books for audiobooks and Libro.fm is out here sending your dollars to an indie bookstore of your choice if you want to listen to audiobooks and still support your indie.

Whether you’re a fan of full cast audiobooks, single narrator, escaping into cozy worlds, diving into intense thrillers, or read all your memoir and nonfiction through audiobooks, here are some fun gifts for you, or the audiobook lover(s), in your life. There’s a sweatshirt for skull lovers, a tee for tuning out the world, a cover for your AirPods (that may or may not roar), a tote bag, a mug, an enamel pin, stickers for your planner, a sticker for audiobook and tarot fans, and a tee for fans of “the book was better”! Plus, three great items for audiobook lovers who like to listen to a book while doing something relaxing: a gorgeous jigsaw puzzle, an artist-created coloring book for dragon lovers, and a bookish embroidery kit!