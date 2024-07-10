13 Gifts For Audiobook Lovers Worth “One For You, One For Me” Shopping
Audiobooks are a perfect example of how accessibility benefits everyone. And people sure have been listening to audiobooks lately, creating a constant yearly growth for the industry: In 2023 there was a 9% growth, which meant a revenue of $2 billion. Yeah, not millions, but billions. The demand is there and growing, so industries and businesses are recognizing how great audiobooks are (or that there is a lot of money to be made). Spotify added them to its Premium membership and created a new subscription tier with 15 free listening hours; Reese Witherspoon partnered her monthly book club with Apple Books for audiobooks and Libro.fm is out here sending your dollars to an indie bookstore of your choice if you want to listen to audiobooks and still support your indie.
Whether you’re a fan of full cast audiobooks, single narrator, escaping into cozy worlds, diving into intense thrillers, or read all your memoir and nonfiction through audiobooks, here are some fun gifts for you, or the audiobook lover(s), in your life. There’s a sweatshirt for skull lovers, a tee for tuning out the world, a cover for your AirPods (that may or may not roar), a tote bag, a mug, an enamel pin, stickers for your planner, a sticker for audiobook and tarot fans, and a tee for fans of “the book was better”! Plus, three great items for audiobook lovers who like to listen to a book while doing something relaxing: a gorgeous jigsaw puzzle, an artist-created coloring book for dragon lovers, and a bookish embroidery kit!
Shhh…I’m Reading Audiobook Shirt ($43): For sweatshirt-wearing fans who don’t wait for Halloween to show their skull love. (Up to 3XL in size)
Dinosaur AirPods Case ($22): Keep your AirPods snuggly warm in the belly of a dino!
Audiobook Enthusiast Enamel Pin ($14): A lovely addition to any pin collection, whether you rock them on a jean jacket, a tote bag, your shirt, or a pinboard!
Dirty Audiobooks Tee ($30+): For my romance reading friends!
Black Woman Jigsaw Puzzle ($21+): Working on gorgeous jigsaw puzzles that have beautiful and peaceful images while listening to an audiobook is an incredible way to de-stress! Bonus: this is available in three different sizes!
Pop Manga Dragons and Other Magically Mythical Creatures Coloring Book ($16): Fans of dragons and mythical creatures in their books are going to absolutely want to grab a case of colored pencils to tackle this beautiful coloring book by artist Camilla d’Errico.
The Audiobook Sticker ($7): A perfect sticker for tarot and audiobook fans! And, if you don’t like sticking your sticker to things — or have run out of space — I use mine as bookmarks.
Audiobook Mug ($14): True story — which means sometimes my brain may start thinking in the accent of the narrator while inhaling an audiobook.
“Audiobook On World Off” Shirt ($29): It’s important to take time to recharge and escape between fighting for rights.
Audiobooks Are Books Tote Bag ($20): This is 100% factional 24/7! Bonus: the tote is available in many color options.
Reading Embroidery Kit ($36): I love the idea of handmade embroidery kits, and here’s a lovely one to make while listening to an audiobook. Maybe listen to a murder mystery while stabbing something repeatedly? Just a suggestion.
The Audiobook Was Better T-shirt ($28): With the exceptional quality of many audiobook productions, especially full-cast ones, I believe it! (There are 4 shirt color options, and this goes up to 4XL size)
Audiobook Doodle Planner Stickers ($4): Make sure your planner keeps track of your audiobook reading with these stickers! Bonus: available in two different color themes.
