Bookish Gifts for Plant Lovers

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a home filled with books. If there’s something I love even more, it’s a home filled with books and lush, green plants. If you’ve ever seen a bookshelf teeming with great reads and potted plants, you know they’re an unstoppable duo. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Etsy goodies for bookish plant lovers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a book-and-plant-loving friend, we’ve got just the thing. Check out home decor, clothing, reading accessories, and more.

Having a home full of books and plants is really the best of both worlds, isn’t it? You can read while surrounded by beautiful greenery without subjecting yourself to fickle weather and mosquitos. But plant lovers also know their love of flora comes with added responsibility. The more potted friends you have in your home, the longer your list of things to water, fertilize, and worry about when leaves turn from green to yellow to brown. That’s why plenty of these gifts shout your love of plants without adding to your caretaking load. If you find your plant management time eating into your reading time, may I recommend audiobooks? Even better, play them out loud so your plants can enjoy every plot twist with you.