Bookish Gifts for Plant Lovers

Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a home filled with books. If there’s something I love even more, it’s a home filled with books and lush, green plants. If you’ve ever seen a bookshelf teeming with great reads and potted plants, you know they’re an unstoppable duo. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Etsy goodies for bookish plant lovers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a book-and-plant-loving friend, we’ve got just the thing. Check out home decor, clothing, reading accessories, and more.

Having a home full of books and plants is really the best of both worlds, isn’t it? You can read while surrounded by beautiful greenery without subjecting yourself to fickle weather and mosquitos. But plant lovers also know their love of flora comes with added responsibility. The more potted friends you have in your home, the longer your list of things to water, fertilize, and worry about when leaves turn from green to yellow to brown. That’s why plenty of these gifts shout your love of plants without adding to your caretaking load. If you find your plant management time eating into your reading time, may I recommend audiobooks? Even better, play them out loud so your plants can enjoy every plot twist with you.

Image of two ceramic planters with tiny faces and arms holding a book. Both have greenery coming out of the top.
Image from CraftIRL on Etsy

Your plants can enjoy a great story, too, with these ridiculously adorable planters, complete with their own reading material. $15+

A white mug with black handle and interior. On the front of the mug is the phrase "Cats, books, tea, and plants," along with a drawing of someone reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a cat perched on their head next to a plant
Image from StudioHatTrick on Etsy

Drinking from this stylish mug will ensure you never forget the essentials. $25

Image of someone wearing an ivory t-shirt with a graphic print of books and potted plants and the words: "A woman cannot survive on books alone. She also needs plats. (A lot of plants.)"
Image from sunshinepocketco on Etsy

If you can’t get enough books or plants, this T-shirt will be your new uniform. $27+

Image of two bookends designed to look like bamboo in a ceramic pot, but the bamboo shoots are actually disguised pens, highlighters, and bookmarks
Image from MoonKnightByCorner on Etsy

Not only do these bookends add a plant aesthetic to your shelves; they’re also functional! Pens, highlighters, and bookmarks are cleverly disguised as bamboo. $40

Image of tiny crocheted bookmarks poking out of the top of a book, including a mushroom, a clover, an acorn, and a fern leaf
Image from MaPetiteFeeGift on Etsy

How gorgeous are these tiny crocheted plant bookmarks? They’ll definitely help you spruce up your current read. $15+

image of two old books that have holes carved out of the center to create planters, with succulents growing in each
Image from MyUnboundBliss on Etsy

These upcycled book planters allow new life to spring from old books. You can customize them with your choice of book color and number of plant spaces. $23+

Image of a candle in a glass jar with a label that says "books and petrichor" displayed on a log
Image from bookandreverie on Etsy

Get those rainy day reading vibes on demand by lighting a books and petrichor candle, with notes of rain, damp earth, and dry leaves. $22+

Image of two green ceramic planters, flat on one side each to create bookends, displayed with two large books and herbs growing from planters
Image from TheHikingPotter on Etsy

Celebrate your love of plants and books with these gorgeous handmade ceramic planter bookends. Pro-tip: Use them to grow herbs and hold up your cookbooks. $65

Image of four oval-shaped small pieces of wall art. They're wooden bases with book pages as a backdrop for pressed botanicals, including a fern leaf, a pansy, and wildflowers
Image from thewaysideviolet on Etsy

Pressed botanicals on book pages as wall art? Say less. I’m in. $22

Image of a wrapped gift, full sheet, and roll of wrapping paper with a plant and bookshelf printed pattern
Image from HattieandFifi on Etsy

This plant and bookshelf wrapping paper is the perfect choice for any gift-giving occasion. $18

