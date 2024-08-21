Bookish Gifts for Plant Lovers
If there’s one thing I love, it’s a home filled with books. If there’s something I love even more, it’s a home filled with books and lush, green plants. If you’ve ever seen a bookshelf teeming with great reads and potted plants, you know they’re an unstoppable duo. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Etsy goodies for bookish plant lovers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a book-and-plant-loving friend, we’ve got just the thing. Check out home decor, clothing, reading accessories, and more.
Having a home full of books and plants is really the best of both worlds, isn’t it? You can read while surrounded by beautiful greenery without subjecting yourself to fickle weather and mosquitos. But plant lovers also know their love of flora comes with added responsibility. The more potted friends you have in your home, the longer your list of things to water, fertilize, and worry about when leaves turn from green to yellow to brown. That’s why plenty of these gifts shout your love of plants without adding to your caretaking load. If you find your plant management time eating into your reading time, may I recommend audiobooks? Even better, play them out loud so your plants can enjoy every plot twist with you.
Your plants can enjoy a great story, too, with these ridiculously adorable planters, complete with their own reading material. $15+
Drinking from this stylish mug will ensure you never forget the essentials. $25
If you can’t get enough books or plants, this T-shirt will be your new uniform. $27+
Not only do these bookends add a plant aesthetic to your shelves; they’re also functional! Pens, highlighters, and bookmarks are cleverly disguised as bamboo. $40
How gorgeous are these tiny crocheted plant bookmarks? They’ll definitely help you spruce up your current read. $15+
These upcycled book planters allow new life to spring from old books. You can customize them with your choice of book color and number of plant spaces. $23+
Get those rainy day reading vibes on demand by lighting a books and petrichor candle, with notes of rain, damp earth, and dry leaves. $22+
Celebrate your love of plants and books with these gorgeous handmade ceramic planter bookends. Pro-tip: Use them to grow herbs and hold up your cookbooks. $65
Pressed botanicals on book pages as wall art? Say less. I’m in. $22
This plant and bookshelf wrapping paper is the perfect choice for any gift-giving occasion. $18
We hope you snagged a great find from this list of gifts for book and plant lovers!
