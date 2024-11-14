10 Perfect Gifts for Book Lovers (That Aren’t Books)
With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. But not just any gifts: gifts for book lovers. You may think, “That’s easy! I’ll just buy them a book.” But book-giving is tricky business: there’s always the possibility that they already have the book in question, have no interest in reading it, or don’t want any more books until they’ve read the ones they have (such people are rare, but they exist). So why not get creative and get them something that will enrich their reading life? Or something that will help them proclaim to the world that they are, in fact, book lovers.
The prices in this gift guide range from “extremely affordable” to “on the pricier side”, so there’s something for all budgets. There’s also something for all tastes: is your loved one a dark academia person at heart? You’ll find something for them. Are they more into cottagecore? Ditto. And who knows, perhaps after reading this post, you’ll decide that you simply need one of these ten items yourself. If that means blowing your gift-giving budget on yourself, well, that’s between you, me, and your bank account.
All book lovers should have a personalized bookmark. Give them this one. $28+
Want to help them decorate their bookshelf? This DIY book nook is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. $80
If you have a bigger budget, why not ensure that your book lover is at their most comfortable while reading by giving them this armchair? $220
This personalized tote lets you choose which books to include, so you can be sure they reflect your reader’s favorites. $27+
No self-respecting book lover can lack a book lover mug. This one says what we’re all thinking. $20
With the new year approaching, give them a journal to chronicle their reading. $27
Jewelry always works…when it’s in the shape of a book. $41+
A reading lamp that’s also a foldable book? What could be better? $39
Bookends are a necessity in a book lover’s world. This skull bookend will appeal to the dark academia fans in your life. $64
Is your book lover more into the cutesy and cottagecore? Give them this adorable duck bookend. $34+
