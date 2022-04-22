How One District Is Pushing Back Against Book Banning: Book Censorship News, April 22, 2022

Iredell-Statesville Schools in central North Carolina have dealt with near nonstop book challenges and read-alouds over the last six months during school board meetings. Moms For Liberty has a large and vocal presence in the community, and that group led the efforts to challenge 75 books in the district.

One of the leaders of the book challenges has made a name for herself by harassing the school administration and by attempting to break into one of the local middle schools to take photos of two particular books she said she “knew” were in the collection. Paula Mimnaugh has been a staple at Iredell School Board meetings since last summer. She proudly wears a Moms For Liberty shirt, and she’s shown up at other school board meetings in her area. At one, she tied wearing masks to Marxism. She was aghast she was not allowed to just enter the school library and look for books.

The Iredell-Statesville school district came to a decision in mid-April about the list of challenged books. Fewer than 12 books will be reviewed, including Lawn Boy, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Ask Me How I Got Here, Another Day, Out of Darkness, Blankets, Flamer, George, and Girl Mans Up. A full list has yet to be released.

At the latest school district meeting, Iredell’s board took a new approach to responding to public comments about books. As people queued up to speak — several of whom planned to continue reading passages from books they disagreed with aloud, with the requisite caveat that young people in the audience should leave because the content was not appropriate for minors — the board chair asked the speaker once they began whether or not they had filed a formal reconsideration for the book.

As the first speaker approached the mic wearing her Kelli Moore for North Carolina shirt (Kelli Moore is a tea party affiliated candidate and involved with the “Mama Bears,” another group akin to Moms For Liberty), the board chair Todd Carver asked if she’d filed a formal complaint over the book.

“You’re interrupting my time,” she fired back, and after being asked again by Carver about whether she’d done the work of filing a formal complaint before approaching the board, she admitted she had not. Carver laughs when she says she did not personally file one but that “I’m telling you about what’s going to happen.”

He told her she should avail herself of her comment, as she had not done the work to earn that time. You can view that interaction — and subsequent similar questions from Carver — beginning at minute 52 below.

This happened numerous times over the public comment period with several citizens.

Carver’s approach is one school boards should be implementing from here on out. These meetings have become a place for parents and citizens to play the hero, drawing attention to themselves or the censorious groups they represent. Although there has certainly been a swell of book challenges in the last year, the fact is most of the complaints happening at the school boards never go through the formal process. Those who complain don’t fill out the form for several reasons, including the fact they have not read the books in their entirety. They’d rather cause a scene, using out of context passages from hate groups that get shared across social media.

If you’re on a board, considering a run for board, or are a member of a community concerned about censorship, now is the time to advocate for a policy wherein people who wish to complain about materials cannot do so until they go through the proper channels first. This does not curtail their right to speak but instead, forces them to do precisely what it is they’re calling for: spending extra time on paperwork — and thereby money and energy — on taxpayer dimes. The forms and avenues for submitting a formal complaint were created for just this purpose, so utilizing them prior to speaking up about the books or materials at board meetings just makes sense.

The time necessary to fill out the form costs less taxpayer money than time spent complaining at the board repeatedly, and if tax money is truly at the root of the issue as it is portrayed to be, this should be a compelling argument in and of itself.

Curious about what it takes to run for a local election, including for your school board? Run for Something can help you learn not only the ins and outs, but also why your voice — especially if you’re a Millennial or Gen Z — is especially crucial right now in those seats. You can learn more about this progressive-angled group and how to be prepared to run for office here.

In the next few weeks, expect information about upcoming school board elections in five key U.S. states for fall 2022 and fall 2023. Run for Something is an excellent place to help you determine how to be ready to be the change.

For more ways to take action against censorship, use this toolkit for how to fight book bans and challenges, as well as this guide to identifying fake news. Then learn how and why you may want to use FOIA to uncover book challenges.

