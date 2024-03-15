State Anti-Book Ban Legislation Updates: Book Censorship News, March 15, 2024

Those bills proposed to encourage book bans are not being included here. Those will come in a separate update. Instead, the focus here is on where progress is being attempted, even if not fully successful.

As more state legislative sessions come to a close for the season, let's catch up on where the host of anti-book ban bills across the country currently stand. This is not a comprehensive list, as sometimes good legislation — like its not-good counterparts — gets buried in other bills.

A key theme you'll see is that most of these bills were not shot down due to political reasons. They simply did not make it through the session itself. That sets many of them up as priorities for the next legislative session.

Colorado The anti-book ban bill in Colorado introduced in January has failed in the Senate Education Committee.

Kansas The bill to curtail book bans in Kansas, introduced in January, continues to sit in the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

Maryland The promising Freedom to Read Act introduced in the state was heard this week in both the House and Senate. A decision on the bill will come by March 18, but favorable movement on the legislation leaves plenty of hope for a good outcome.

Massachusetts A holistic bill to curb book bans and protect library workers was proposed earlier this year. Massachusetts is unique in how its state legislature works, so the bill has yet to do much movement, but it is expected to pick up again during the summer session.

Minnesota

One of the most recent bills proposed came from Minnesota, proposed in late February. The bill has advanced in the state House.

New Jersey

Of all the bills proposed so far nationwide, New Jersey's is the most comprehensive and expansive. Unfortunately, there has yet to be much action taken on the legislation in either the House or the Assembly. Several representatives statewide have been vocal about it, including those representing districts where book bans have been in abundance.

New Mexico

New Mexico was one of the first states to propose an anti-book ban this year. Unfortunately, the bill never made it far enough to be heard this session.

Oregon

Despite positive movement on the Oregon book ban bill — which happened in spite of the misinformation campaign about it lodged by the opposition — it has ultimately died. The bill ended not due to vote but due to not being heard before the legislative session ended.

Virginia

The anti-book ban measures proposed in Virginia passed through both the House and the Senate. It would ban book bans by school boards. The bill will not go into law, as Governor Youngin has vetoed it.

Washington

It might feel like there is no good news in this update. But there is — Washington's anti-book ban bill has passed the House and Senate, and it is sitting on the Governor's desk awaiting signature.

Earlier this week, I highlighted two more positive anti-book ban bills. One is in Delaware, and one is in Connecticut. It is too soon to add updates not already in the story.