The Best New Book Releases Out May 7, 2024

My head is spinning from this past weekend’s rap beef goings-on. I am a very naturally messy person, and Kendrick Lamar’s Bibilical-level roasting of Drake has sated my hunger for drama. Shifting gears a bit, if you, like me, also like your drama in animated form, then you might have already started watching X-Men’97, so this roundup of merch will do you good.

Now for new books. There’s the historical/contemporary story of queer love in China found in Cinema Love by Jiaming Tang; the fictional rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s life in Ella by Diane Richards; and a collection of short horror stories set in a reimagined Lagos, Nigeria in Ghostroots by ‘Pemi Aguda.