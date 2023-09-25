The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

September is one of the biggest publishing months of the year, and with it comes some new additions to the bestseller lists. You won’t see a lot of brand-new names here, though: the new titles this week are from established authors like Vince Flynn or celebrities like Oprah. As we continue into fall, we’ll see if any debuts manage to crack into this list.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride and Babel by R. F. Kuang.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1) Holly by Stephen King (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, NYT #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)

