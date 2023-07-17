Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Publishers Weekly has just released a list of the bestselling print books of the first half of 2023. The list is separated into Adult, YA, and Children’s books. Colleen Hoover is the big name in bestselling books at the moment, with seven titles in the top 20 Adult bestsellers with collectively around 4 million sales.

It’s worth noting that this is not a complete picture of all the books sold this year: it’s only print (not audiobooks or ebooks), and it uses BookScan numbers, which don’t include all retailers.

For all categories, these books are disproportionately by white authors. Even with more authors of color getting published than in previous years, they’re not necessarily getting the giant marketing budgets that propel books to the bestseller list — nor are they likely to get the BookTok darling treatment that authors like Colleen Hoover have benefited from.

Here are the top selling print books of the year so far, according to Publishers Weekly and BookScan.

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (444,706) 9. Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover (430,192) 10. Happy Place by Emily Henry (415,684)

Read more at Publishers Weekly.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.