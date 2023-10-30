The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The bestseller list is hard to break into, if you aren’t already famous. That’s even more true for making it onto multiple bestseller lists or becoming a #1 bestseller. In this feature, we look at the biggest bestseller lists, which each use their own set of data points and secretive criteria, to get a bird’s eye view of the books selling the most at the moment. This week has a couple new titles, but they’re written by authors who are — you guessed it — already household names: John Grisham and Rachel Maddow.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith and Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri and translated by Todd Portnowitz.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #3, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (New York Times #7, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #2) Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (New York Times #9, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Amazon #6, New York Times #4, Indie Bestsellers #7) Wildfire by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #5) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Publishers Weekly #10, NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #10) The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #10, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #6)

