The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
What are the big books of the moment? That’s a trickier question to answer than you might think, because although there are several well-known bestseller lists out there, they all use their own data points and mysterious criteria for selection, so they don’t agree. That’s where this list comes in. We look at the four biggest bestseller lists and find the overlap to get a bird’s eye of the bestselling books of the moment.
This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone did not officially make this list, but it was #4 on Amazon’s bestsellers, thanks to a strange and wonderful saga of a Trigun fan’s tweet that went supernova.
Unfortunately, this list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Indie Bestsellers #5), Let This Radicalize You: Organizing and the Revolution of Reciprocal Care by Mariame Kaba and Kelly Hayes (Indie Bestsellers #13), and Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Amazon Bestseller #2, out July 9th).
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #7, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (NYT #10, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #10, Indie Bestsellers #10)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Only the Dead by Jack Carr (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #3)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #4, Amazon #4)
Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #6)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #7)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #5, Amazon #6)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #8)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #9)
The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up by Andy Cohen (NYT #6, Amazon #9)
King: A Life by Jonathan Eig (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (NYT #9, Amazon #9)
