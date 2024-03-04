The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
There aren’t any new additions to the list this week, but that’s partly because the bestseller lists were particularly out of alignment this time. If you check out any of the individual lists, you’ll see some new titles, but none made it to three or more. Weeks like this make me wonder what’s happening behind the scenes in these bestseller lists and how one title can be in the top five for the New York Times and not make any of the other lists at all, for example. Alas, they’re not letting the general public in on how the lists get put together, so the best we can do is average them out for a general overview of the bestsellers!
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Indie Bestseller), Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Indie Bestseller), and Why We Remember by Charan Ranganath (NYT Bestseller).
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #5, NYT #2, Amazon #5, USA Today #5)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #9, NYT #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Teacher by Freida McFadden (USA Today #6, NYT #4, Amazon #2)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Publishers Weekly #9, NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #2)
Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity by Peter Attia (NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #10)
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (NYT #6, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #9)
