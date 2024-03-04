The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

There aren’t any new additions to the list this week, but that’s partly because the bestseller lists were particularly out of alignment this time. If you check out any of the individual lists, you’ll see some new titles, but none made it to three or more. Weeks like this make me wonder what’s happening behind the scenes in these bestseller lists and how one title can be in the top five for the New York Times and not make any of the other lists at all, for example. Alas, they’re not letting the general public in on how the lists get put together, so the best we can do is average them out for a general overview of the bestsellers!

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.