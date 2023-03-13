The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the bestselling books of the moment! We have combined four of the biggest bestseller lists to see where they overlap, since each operates based on its own secretive sets of data and criteria.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list are bolded.
Colleen Hoover’s reign over the bestseller list continues, with the only books on all four lists. She also has a couple of previous titles included that have been reissued with new covers. There are some new additions to this week’s list, though, including Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May and A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon, the prequel to The Priory of the Orange Tree.
As is a never-ending refrain in this weekly feature, the bestseller lists continue to be overwhelmingly by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention include She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran and Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Never Never (Reissue) by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #2, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #4, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)
It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders (NYT #7, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #1)
Storm Watch by C.J. Box (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #5)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Things We Hide From the Light by Lucy Score (NYT #10, Amazon #1)
All My Knotted-Up Life by Beth Moore (NYT #8, Amazon #4)
A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Heart Bones (Reissue) by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #8)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, Amazon #10)
