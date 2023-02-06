The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Welcome to this week’s bestselling books! This is the feature where we take a look at the biggest bestsellers lists to see where the overlap is — surprisingly, they can vary quite a bit. This week looks very similar to the last two. The only new addition (bolded) is not a new release, but a book that’s been just shy of the top ten for a while and has resurfaced: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.
As usual, this list is disproportionately by white authors. For a book that didn’t quite make this list but is getting a lot of buzz on bookish social media, check out Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, which is on the Indie Bestsellers list.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (NYT #7, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #10, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Straight Shooter by Stephen A. Smith (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #9)
The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (NYT #9, Amazon #10)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Kerry Washington Publishing First Book This Fall
- Here are the Best LGBTQ YA and Kids’ Books of 2022, According to ALA’s Rainbow Round Table
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the 2023 Newbery, Caldecott, and Printz Award Winners
- New Jesmyn Ward Novel LET US DESCEND Coming in October
- The Best New Book Titles, According to Goodreads