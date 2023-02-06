a photo of someone flipping through a book on a bookstore display table while holding a coffee cup
News

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to this week’s bestselling books! This is the feature where we take a look at the biggest bestsellers lists to see where the overlap is — surprisingly, they can vary quite a bit. This week looks very similar to the last two. The only new addition (bolded) is not a new release, but a book that’s been just shy of the top ten for a while and has resurfaced: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.

As usual, this list is disproportionately by white authors. For a book that didn’t quite make this list but is getting a lot of buzz on bookish social media, check out Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, which is on the Indie Bestsellers list.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:

Spare cover

Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)

Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #7)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

cover of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (NYT #7, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #10, Indie Bestsellers #1)

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)

Books On Two Bestseller Lists:

A graphic of the cover of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Straight Shooter by Stephen A. Smith (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #9)

The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (NYT #9, Amazon #10)

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream