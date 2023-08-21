The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestseller list looks a lot like last week’s, but we do have one new entry: The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, the newest novel from acclaimed author James McBride, best known for his books The Color of Water, Deacon King Kong, and the National Book Award-winning novel The Good Lord Bird. The rest of the bestsellers this week may have shifted up and down — Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is more popular than ever — but they’re all familiar titles.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are Congratulations, the Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas and Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #6, NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #8, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #5, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #4)
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (USA Today #9, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #7, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #6, NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Wager by David Grann (NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
