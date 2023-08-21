The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week’s bestseller list looks a lot like last week’s, but we do have one new entry: The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, the newest novel from acclaimed author James McBride, best known for his books The Color of Water, Deacon King Kong, and the National Book Award-winning novel The Good Lord Bird. The rest of the bestsellers this week may have shifted up and down — Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is more popular than ever — but they’re all familiar titles.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are Congratulations, the Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas and Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2) Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #6, NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #5) The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6) The Wager by David Grann (NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)