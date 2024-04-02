7 Child Actor Memoirs To Read After Watching QUIET ON SET

Quiet On Set is a five-part documentary series that uncovers the dark side of the production of Nickelodeon TV shows in the 1990s and 2000s, particularly while Dan Schneider was showrunner. The series includes interviews with many of the actors who worked on the show as kids, including allegations of verbal harassment, sexism, and sexualizing of children on set. In Quiet On Set, Drake Bell (star of Drake & Josh) spoke out about being sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who has since been charged with child sexual abuse.

The documentary series comes on the heels of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling 2022 memoir, which detailed her abusive relationship with her mother as well as her eating disorders during her time as a child star on Nickelodeon. If you’re looking to learn more about the experience of child actors, these memoirs can give you a look behind the curtain of what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight.