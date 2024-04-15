The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Compiling this bestseller list every week usually involves a lot of repetition from the week before: these lists are slow to change. But this week’s has some fresh blood to make it a little more interesting. Those include Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez, the newest release from the author of Part of Your World, along with other popular romance novels. It’s also a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. Another new book to the list is Table for Two by Amor Towles, the author of The Gentleman in Moscow, and Age of Revolutions by CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, and There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #3, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Table for Two by Amor Towles (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Publishers Weekly #10, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Scarlet Shedder (Dog Man #12) by Dav Pilkey (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, Amazon #10)
Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #4, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #7)
James by Percival Everett (USA Today #8, NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #10)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #5, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #9)
