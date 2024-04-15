The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Compiling this bestseller list every week usually involves a lot of repetition from the week before: these lists are slow to change. But this week’s has some fresh blood to make it a little more interesting. Those include Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez, the newest release from the author of Part of Your World, along with other popular romance novels. It’s also a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. Another new book to the list is Table for Two by Amor Towles, the author of The Gentleman in Moscow, and Age of Revolutions by CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.