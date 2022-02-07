American Library Association Names the Best YA Audiobooks of 2022
YALSA, the Young Adult Library Services Association (part of the American Library Association), has announced their 2022 Amazing Audiobooks for Young Adult Readers list. They discussed 76 audiobooks out this year that will appeal to young adult readers, as well as posting their top 10 titles of the year.
The winning audiobooks are:
- Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth, read by the author
- Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne, read by the author
- Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas, narrated by Dion Graham
- Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley, narrated by Isabella Star LeBlanc
- Game Changer by Neal Shusterman, narrated by Andrew Eiden & Jennifer Jill Araya
- How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland, narrated by Kyla Garcia
- K-Pop Confidential by Stephan Lee, narrated by Joy Osmanski
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller
- Singled Out: The True Story of Glenn Burke by Andrew Maraniss, narrated by Kevin R. Free
- When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris, narrated by Preston Butler III
