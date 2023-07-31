The Best Comics and Graphic Novels of the Year, According to the Eisner Awards
The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are the most prestigious awards in the American comics industry. This year was the 35th annual Eisner Awards. Several comics won multiple awards, including Ducks by Kate Beaton for Best Graphic Memoir and Best Writer/Artist, The Night Eaters Book 1 by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda for Best Graphic Album–New and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, and Parker: The Martini Edition by Darwyn Cooke and Richard Stark for Best Graphic Album–Reprint and Best Publication Design. Batman comics took home four different awards.
Here are some of the winning comics, but be sure to check out the full list for many more categories.
2022 Eisner Awards Winners
Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)
Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)
Do a Powerbomb! by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
Best Humor Publication
Revenge of the Librarians by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Reality-Based Work
Flung Out of Space by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
Best Graphic Memoir
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Graphic Album—New
The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
Best Adaptation from Another Medium
Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adapted by Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
Best Webcomic
Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
Check out the full list of Eisner Award winners at Comic-Con.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Florida Book Banner Claims ARTHUR’S BIRTHDAY Could “Damage Souls”
- Heartstopper Season Two Trailer Drops
- These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2023
- Wheel of Time Season 2 Trailer Drops
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Barack and Michelle Obama Thank Librarians for Protecting the Freedom to Read
- Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far)