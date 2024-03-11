2024 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced

The longlist for the 2024 International Booker Prize has been announced! This prize recognizes outstanding novels and short story collections translated to English and published in the UK and/or Ireland. There are 13 books on the longlist, which the Booker Prize says “speak of courage and kindness, of the vital importance of community, and of the effects of standing up to tyranny.”

The winning book will be awarded £50,000, split between the author and translator(s). Shortlisted books receive £5,000. The shortlist of six books will be announced April 9th, and the winner will be announced May 21st.