2024 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced
The longlist for the 2024 International Booker Prize has been announced! This prize recognizes outstanding novels and short story collections translated to English and published in the UK and/or Ireland. There are 13 books on the longlist, which the Booker Prize says “speak of courage and kindness, of the vital importance of community, and of the effects of standing up to tyranny.”
The winning book will be awarded £50,000, split between the author and translator(s). Shortlisted books receive £5,000. The shortlist of six books will be announced April 9th, and the winner will be announced May 21st.
The longlist includes books originally published in Albanian, Dutch, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish, with a quarter of the books by South American authors.
Chair of the International Booker Prize Eleanor Wachtel, on the longlisted titles:
“From a protest on the top of a factory chimney in South Korea to a transformative fishing trip in remote Argentina, from the violent streets of Kyiv in 1919 to a devastating sexual relationship in 1980s East Berlin, our longlisted books offer stunning evocations of place and time. Here are voices that reflect original angles of observation. In compelling, at times lyrical modes of expression, they tell stories that give us insight into — among other things — the ways political power drives our lives.”
2024 International Booker Prize Longlist
The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov, translated by Boris Dralyuk
Simpatía by Rodrigo Blanco Calderón, translated by Noel Hernández González and Daniel Hahn
Not a River by Selva Almada, translated by Annie McDermott
Undiscovered by Gabriela Wiener, translated by Julia Sanches
White Nights by Urszula Honek, translated by Kate Webster
Mater 2-10 by Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell Youngjae and Josephine Bae
What I’d Rather Not Think About by Jente Posthuma, translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey
Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Junior, translated by Johnny Lorenz
The House on Via Gemito by Domenico Starnone, translated by Oonagh Stransky
Lost on Me by Veronica Raimo, translated by Leah Janeczko
A Dictator Calls by Ismail Kadare, translated by John Hodgson
Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann
The Details by Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson
Learn more about the longlist at the International Booker Prize website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
