You Can Vote in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards Now!
Every year, Goodreads holds their Goodreads Choice Awards, where users vote for the best new releases in a variety of categories. Unlike most book awards, this one is by popular vote, so it gives a snapshot of the biggest, buzziest books of the moment. You don’t need to have read all the books in each category to vote in it, so it tends to be the most-read books that take the prize.
The opening round of 2023’s awards has begun, and you can vote for your favorite new release in 15 genre categories. Controversially, several categories from previous years are not around for this year, including children’s books and poetry. There’s also a new category: Romantasy.
You can vote in the opening round from now until November 26th. The final round will be November 28th to December 3rd, and the winners will be announced December 7th.
Find out more about the Goodreads Choice Awards and place your votes on Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble
- Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year
- We Need Diverse Books Launches New Site Dedicated to Indigenous Children’s Literature
- The New York Times & New York Public Library’s 2023 Best Illustrated Children’s Books
- The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily
- Spotify Makes Audiobooks Available for Their Premium Subscribers
- 42 New Winter Holiday Romances To Read Before 2023 Ends
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists